ANNOUNCING SILKROAD’S INAUGURAL CO-ARTISTIC DIRECTORS:

JEFFREY BEECHER, NICHOLAS CORDS, AND SHANE SHANAHAN

See their vision for Silkroad.



Dear Friends,

Silkroad turns twenty next year. Like a teenager approaching adulthood, we are exploring our purpose in the world. For us, this means thinking about how to share what we have learned to build a more hopeful future. One thing we have discovered is the joy and significance of working as an ensemble, and at this turning point, we are formalizing a new approach to leadership that celebrates that collaborative spirit.

To this end, I am thrilled to hand over the artistic direction of Silkroad to Jeffrey Beecher, Nicholas Cords, and Shane Shanahan, three extraordinary colleagues who have taught me so much about collaboration, music, and friendship. Together with Silkroad’s executive director, Eduardo A. Braniff, these inaugural co-artistic directors will shape the next chapter of Silkroad, bringing the passion and curiosity that we have developed to new communities and inspiring the radical cultural collaboration that is essential to creating a better world.

It is a journey that I will be privileged to share with them, and with all of you, as a cellist and a member of the Silkroad Ensemble. Please read their vision for Silkroad and join us.

With warmest wishes,



Yo-Yo Ma